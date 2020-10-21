Many thorny global situations hinge on US election outcome

LONDON (AP) — Donald Trump’s election four years ago reframed how many nations interacted with the United States. Now, the way that the world’s foremost superpower moves forward after its presidential election stands to impact many geopolitical pressure points. That’ll be the case whether the victor turns out to be Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden. American involvement and influence on the international stage has evolved sharply since Trump took office in 2017. He swept away agreements with some nations, alienated longstanding allies and pulled out of multilateral obligations that he said didn’t serve the interests of the United States.