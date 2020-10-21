Less than two weeks to Election Day: What is at stake?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In just under two weeks, Americans will finish deciding the leader of our country for the next four years.

As a record number of voters flock to the polls for early voting, News 18 sat down with the leader of the UW-Eau Claire political science department to discuss the importance, or unimportance, this last stretch holds.

Geoff Peterson said given the pandemic and its consequential lack of similar elections to go off of, it is hard to predict the impact of these next two weeks.

"Typically, in a normal, non-COVID election, these last two weeks can actually be fairly important, not just in terms of people deciding who to vote for, but in terms of getting people to vote," Peterson told News 18. "It's a lot of getting out the vote, not so much changing people's minds. The COVID election changes everything because we have so many people who are voting ahead of time who have already voted, that it's hard to know if this campaigning will actually matter a whole lot."

Peterson added it is difficult to predict whether the winner will be called the night of November 3, saying it truly depends on how many absentee ballots are received by then.