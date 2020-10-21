Justice Dept.: 127 suspected MS-13 members charged this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged 127 suspected members of the violent MS-13 street gang this year, and six face sentences of life in prison after being convicted in 2020. The statistics are detailed in a report released Wednesday by the Justice Department. It emphasizes the priority the Trump administration has given to prosecuting members of MS-13 and the aggressive effort by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to try to dismantle the gang. MS-13, also known as Mara Salvatrucha, is considered one of the top transnational organized crime threats in the United States.