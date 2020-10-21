James Randi, dazzling magician and skeptic, dies at 92

Magician James Randi, whose daring escapes were later eclipsed by his work as the country’s foremost skeptic, has died. The Florida-based James Randi Educational Foundation announced its founder died Monday at 92. As The Amazing Randi, the performer escaped from a locked coffin submerged in water and from a straitjacket as he dangled over Niagara Falls. But it was his later work that he was most proud of, shedding a light on psychics, faith healers and others he believed were conning the public. Randi’s namesake foundation later started a $1 million prize for anyone able to prove supernatural abilities. It was never claimed.