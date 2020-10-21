How to safely celebrate Thanksgiving during the pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With Thanksgiving just about a month away, many families are wondering how to celebrate a time of gathering when that gathering could be risky.

Michelle Wilcutt, a registered nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, said the best thing to do is get creative: whether it be a virtual Thanksgiving or postponing the holiday celebration until a time when it's safer to gather.

She said if you still plan on gathering with people outside your immediate family, do so with caution.

"The people you live with in your home that you see every day, you don't wear a mask with," Wilcutt said. "But for people coming from other homes that you don't see every day, you should wear a mask with when you're together with them because we have to not only think about who they have been around but all of the people that those people have been around."

Wilcutt added when it comes to food preparation, use more caution than normal to make sure there's minimal airborne germ transfer to the food, and also only share food with your immediate, live-in family.