From record snow to a chance at thunderstorms…

The record setting snowfall Tuesday crushed every October record in the book. While it looks like we'll dodge more snow here through the end of the week, mother nature decided to throw a mix of summer weather into the forecast.

Wednesday we'll be melting the snow as temperatures will sit above freezing for most of the day. High temperatures will climb only a few degrees into the upper 30's. Winds will be from the west at 5 to 15 mph so wind chills will stay in the upper 20's.

It will stay cloudy for most of your Wednesday, with a few peaks of sun later in the afternoon. But, our next system is not far off and it brings all 4 seasons.

First, a weaker wave will push some light snow into southern Minnesota. We'll avoid this second little shot of flurries, but some may reach the Twin Ctities.

Then, our next system scoots in from Colorado. It will bring heavy snowfall to northern and central Minnesota. There is a winter storm watch there for accumulation that may be greater than 4''.

Along the I-94 line and northward will see a slight chance for flurries to turn over to a wintry mix early Thursday morning. Temperatures will warm through the mid-morning and turn our precipitation over to rain. Liquid amounts from 1/2'' to 1'' will be possible. Some locations may see isolated amounts much higher than 1''.

Not only that, but there is enough energy available to potentially produce thunder and lightning. The best chance for that will be south in the Coulee Region. A level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe thunderstorms is possible there. Strong winds and larger hail are the main threats.

Temperatures really don't recover through the weekend and we get another shot at snow come Sunday.