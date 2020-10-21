Ex-Florida deputy pleads guilty to child porn charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida deputy accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Former Clay County deputy Travis Ryan Pritchard pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jacksonville federal court. A criminal complaint says Pritchard began communicating with the girl through an online chat application in December after meeting her at a convenience store. Investigators say the two eventually began having sex. The girl’s mother contacted police in April to report the relationship. Officials say Pritchard was arrested early May 2 after arriving at the girl’s house in his patrol vehicle.