ECPD, State Patrol respond to roughly 100 incidents during Tuesday’s storm

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - It was a busy evening for law enforcement and local towing companies as the record snowfall made for a slippery evening commute.

Wisconsin State Patrol reported 23 motorist assistance calls, 31 run-offs and 25 crashes damaging property across the Chippewa Valley; four of those causing injuries.

Meanwhile, Eau Claire police reported 31 crashes and run-offs within the city with no known injuries.

One local towing company that assisted with the accidents says the record snowfall came as a surprise but it was not surprising to see the high number of crashes.

"I wouldn't say we were quite prepared for the storm they said they were predicting. The snow was obviously wet and heavy which then causes anybody that did get into the ditch to not be able to get back out," said Eric Rehberg, manager for Chad's Towing & Recovery.

Rehberg said Tuesday night, Chad's Towing & Recovery responded to roughly 30 accidents in the Chippewa Valley, which he says, believe it or not, is lower than usual for a snowfall of that size.