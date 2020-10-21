Eau Claire priest reacts to pope’s endorsement of civil unions for same-sex couples

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the first time, Pope Francis endorsed civil union laws for gay couples in a new documentary.

News 18 spoke with an Eau Claire priest to see what this could mean for the Catholic Church.

In the documentary called "Francesco," Pope Francis says, "Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God."

He also adds, "What we have is a civil union law, that way they are legally covered."

Father James Kurzynski, pastor at Saint Olaf Catholic Church, cautions people from presuming the quote means there will be a change in the church's teachings of sacramental marriage.

However, Fr. Kurzynski said the church has long believed that everyone deserves the right to health care and suspects Pope Francis was referring to what legal benefits could come with same-sex civil unions.

"I think this might be more of a broader sense of how can the church better reach out to people who are LGBTQ+ and minister to them better. And could there be a discussion about things such as legal benefits that could be embraced," Kurzynski said.

Father Kurzynski encourages everyone to fully watch the film to understand the context of what the pope said.

The documentary "Francesco" also talks about the environment, poverty and racial and income inequality.

While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages