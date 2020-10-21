 Skip to Content

Eau Claire attorney being punished for 4th time

MADISON (WQOW) - A longtime Eau Claire lawyer is being reprimanded for the fourth time in his career.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court  reprimanded attorney Michael Rajek for professional misconduct.

He was also ordered to pay more than $8,000 for the cost of the proceedings against him.

The state's Supreme Court found he failed to file a motion on time, resulting in his client's appeal being dismissed. 

It found he also failed to furnish requested documents to the agency that was investigating Rajek.

