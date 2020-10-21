Dutch king expresses regret at Greek family vacation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch king has issued a video message saying that he should not have flown to Greece on vacation last week. The trip was quickly broken off amid public uproar back home where people are being urged to stay home as much as possible to battle the coronavirus. King Willem-Alexander says it “hurts to have betrayed your faith in us.” It is highly unusual for a Dutch monarch to issue such a contrite message to the nation. Willem-Alexander and his family flew to Greece, where they have a holiday home, on Friday but the king, queen and one of their daughters returned home Saturday night. Their two other daughters returned later.