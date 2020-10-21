Democrats to boycott Barrett vote at Senate Judiciary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are set to boycott voting on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee. The panel is set to meet Thursday to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate. Democrats decry the Republican rush to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick before Election Day. The Senate is planning a rare weekend session to push the nominee toward confirmation on Monday. Boycotting Thursday’s committee hearing won’t stop the process, but it potentially will force the Republican majority on the committee to alter the rules to keep the confirmation on track.