Cumberland man charged with homicide for deadly crash

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Cumberland man could spend the next 10 years in prison for allegedly killing another driver while trying to make a pass on a hill.

Cody Hase, 27, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Barron County Court:

Hase was east on Highway 48 west of Rice Lake on September 30 when he tried to pass a vehicle while going over a hill.

The driver of that other vehicle said he saw Hase try and pass him about 3/4 of the way up the hill as a van was coming in the opposite direction.

The driver said it looked like Hase jerked the wheel to get back in the lane behind him but he overcorrected, lost control and went into the other lane hitting an oncoming van head-on.

The driver of the van was airlifted to Mayo in Eau Claire where he died.

In an interview with authorities, Hase admitted he was trying to pass in a no-pass zone. He said he hit his brakes to try and get behind the vehicle he was trying to pass but his car fishtailed and he lost control.

Court records show Hase is due in court on November 4 for an initial appearance.