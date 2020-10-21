Classes move online for New Auburn middle schoolers after possible COVID-19 exposure

NEW AUBURN (WQOW)- For some students in the New Auburn School District, classes will be moving online for two weeks due to potential exposure to COVID-19.

Middle school students in the district will have Tuesday off, to give teachers and staff time to prepare. Classes will resume virtually on Wednesday.

School district officials said they decided to make the switch as a precaution after a number of middle school students were identified as close contacts to someone who had tested positive for the virus.

"Right up until this week, we have not had any positive cases," said Superintendent Scott Johnson. "We have only had a couple of our students [test] positive, but when we did contact tracing, we identified as many as 20% of the middle school students were affected."

Johnson said teachers have been preparing to move to virtual learning at a moment's notice since the summer. Classes will be held virtually for all students this Thursday as practice for students and teachers district-wide.

The two-week switch to virtual learning only applies to middle school students in the district, and in-person classes will continue as normal for elementary and high school students.