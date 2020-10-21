Chippewa Co. health director says she is ‘extremely saddened’ as deaths climb in the county

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - It was a somber mood inside the Chippewa County Courthouse on Wednesday morning as the leader of the health director looked back on the county's deadliest week of the pandemic.

In just the past nine days, six Chippewa County residents have died from COVID-19. Four of those deaths are since last weekend.

"I am extremely saddened, the entire department is extremely saddened by the deaths that have come in," said Public Health Director Angie Weideman. "It definitely has an impact on our staff. I've talked with our staff a lot about using our employee assistance program, I've done my best to try to talk more with staff, check in with staff. I also do send an email out to our staff when we do get notified of deaths so that they are aware. Many people in our health department have family, friends, neighbors, community members that do reach out to them."

Weideman said the county has had 1,130 positive tests and 16,653 negative tests. Of those positive tests, 367 remain active.

She said since the beginning of the school year, 93 students or teachers have tested positive for the virus. Despite that, no schools have had to be shut down in the county. The New Auburn Middle School announced classes would be moving online, but that school technically falls in Barron County.