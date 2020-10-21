Canadian opposition leader says he won’t vote for election

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of one of Canada’s opposition parties said Wednesday he will not give Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “the election he is looking for.” New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh says the party will vote against an election. The minority Liberal government says a Conservative party opposition push for an anti-corruption committee will trigger a vote Wednesday that could force a fall election. Trudeau’s Liberal party won re-election last year but does not have the majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on at least one opposition party to remain in power. The NDP appears ready to support the government.