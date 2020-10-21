Bloomer’s high hopes continue after historic season

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Sometimes success can be the biggest pressure of all. That's how Bloomer volleyball is feeling after last season's historic run to state.

"There's a continued expectation to be a high achieving program and to make a deep playoff run," says head coach Elizabeth Bohl. "But I feel like we're in a good place. I feel like we're progressing and rising to a peak, so I'm pretty happy with where we're at right now."

"We're always compared to last year's team," says senior libero Josie Kostner. "But I think it's just about getting able to play this year. It's really our main focus, because you never know when it's going to be our last game."

As the two seed in division two, the team is living up to expectations. All this despite the team losing six players from the state qualifying team.

"I feel like we have to work harder obviously to fill those positions, but they are doing super good," says senior outsider hitter Nicole Breu. "The team is great."

"We've had to step up a lot and take charge," says senior middle hitter Megan Bischel. "Kind of show everyone the ropes, seeing that we almost have a brand new team."

The transition is going smoothly.

"The fact is that we have a lot of young people, freshmen and sophomores, new people and new roles," says Bohl. "Chemistry takes time, so I guess I'm most impressed with their ability to come together and at the right time."

The Blackhawks take on Baldwin-Woodville Thursday.