Arrest in cold case in Polk County

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - Some new developments in a Polk County cold case. The sheriff is holding a news conference Thursday in reference to a cold case, with an arrest.



It's unclear at this point if there's a connection, but Wednesday Polk County prosecutors charged 32-year old Andrew Endres, of Randolph, Minnesota with two counts of hit and run causing death, for an incident that happened on January 11, 2014.

On that same date Benjamin Juarez and Richard Cobenais were struck and killed by a pickup truck that left the scene on a county highway near Luck. The driver was never found.



Again, we don't know for sure if there is a connection between that case and Thursday's scheduled announcement, but we will be at the news conference and will bring you the information when it becomes available.