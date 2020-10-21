 Skip to Content

Another chunk of England faces tight virus restrictions

LONDON (AP) — The South Yorkshire region of northern England is being placed under the country’s tightest restrictions to curb the coronavirus. It joins a densely populated swathe of the country where the measures have been imposed despite protests from local politicians. The mayor of Sheffield, the region’s main city, said Wednesday that the Tier 3 restrictions for about 1.4 million people will come into force on Saturday. Mayor Dan Jarvis said local authorities had struck a deal with the British government on financial support for the area to accompany the measures.  The government imposed Tier 3 restrictions on Greater Manchester on Tuesday after failing to reach agreement with local authorities on financial support for businesses and employees.

Associated Press

