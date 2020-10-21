Another chance for snow Thursday, this time mainly north of Eau Claire

Snow has been on radar since this morning, but very few have seen snowflakes yet today, as the air is drier than it was when we saw record breaking snow yesterday. Areas with lower visibility are likely where snow is reaching the ground, but that's mainly staying off to our southwest this evening.

Chances for our next round of precipitation increase overnight as a warm front approaches. Along that front, there is a chance for a brief area of mix or snow mainly north of highway 29 lifting to the north.

Better chances arrive tomorrow morning, and the snow line setting up just north of Eau Claire and highway 29, with the rain-snow line shifting north through the afternoon.

For Eau Claire, it looks like this system will bring all or mostly all rain, but areas north of highway 29 could pick up a trace to an inch of snow. Near and north of highway 8 could pick up another 1-3" snow, especially further west closer to Minnesota.

For Eau Claire and areas south that see all or mostly all rain, expect rain totals of less than 1/2". Heavier rain, thunderstorms, and possibly severe thunderstorms are possibly south of La Crosse in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be chilly with highs Thursday and Friday only near 40 for Eau Claire and cooler further north, but that could be the warmest of the next 7 days. Highs for the weekend will only be in the mid 30s and early next week we're looking at low 30s and lows in the teens after another chance for snow moves through on Sunday.