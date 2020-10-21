1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Polk County crash

ST. CROIX FALLS (WQOW)- A driver was killed and a passenger severely injured in a one vehicle crash in Polk County Wednesday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Hwy 87, just south of County Road I, in St. Croix Falls. Authorities report a Chevrolet HHR was southbound on Hwy 87, passed the intersection of County Road I and appears to have taken a hard left. It was reported the vehicle then entered a ditch and rolled over, striking a tree.

Authorities report the driver died at the crash scene and the passenger was flown to a hospital with severe injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.