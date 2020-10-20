XC: C-FC, Durand dominate snowy sub sectional

OSSEO (WQOW) - Cochrane-Fountain City High School advanced both of its cross country teams to sectionals Tuesday on a snowy afternoon at Osseo Golf Club.

The Pirates won the boys competition with 28 points. Whitehall High School finished second to also advance as a team.

Durand High School dominated the girls competition as C-FC finished second.

Wesley Pronschinski (C-FC) earned medalist honors in the boys race with a time of 17:16. Durand's Parker Schneider finished second with a time of 17:33.

Reese Ehrat (C-FC) earned medalist honors in the girls race with a time of 20:20. Augusta's Bailey Peterson finished second with a time of 20:41.

View boys race results here View girls race results here