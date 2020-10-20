Woman killed in Dunn County crash

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A woman was killed Tuesday, after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into the side of an oncoming truck.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on STH 25 south of 550th Street in Wheeler. It was reported that a 27-year-old woman heading southbound on STH 25 lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line, hitting the passenger side of a Ford F350, heading northbound, driven by a 50-year-old man.

On scene, authorities report the woman was unresponsive and trapped in her vehicle. She was extricated and life saving measures were attempted, but she was pronounced dead.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, road conditions, conditions of the woman's tires and her speed were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.