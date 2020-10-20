Wisconsin resumes COVID-19 updates after weekend upgrade

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has restarted its daily COVID-19 update dashboard after a weekend upgrade, and reported nearly triple its normal number of negative tests as it caught up. WMTV-TV reports that the more than 42,000 total tests reflected in its Monday update surpassed the previous one-day high of nearly 19,000. That number was no surprise. The department had already said the break in reporting would likely cause a brief spike. The nearly 3,800 positive tests reported Monday places it among the highest single days ever recorded in Wisconsin. However, it remains in line with recent trends.