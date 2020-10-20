WINTER STORM WARNING issued for Eau Claire County

The National Weather Service has upgraded portions of western Wisconsin to a WINTER STORM WARNING that goes into affect immediately. It will expire at 1 am Wednesday, October 21st. This includes Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce and St. Croix counties.

This upgrade is due to roadways quickly deteriorating in portions of the Twin Cities and that snow fall is expected to continue across portions of western Wisconsin. Heavy snowfall and visibility less than 1/4 of a mile is likely. Snowfall amounts may approach 6'' by the night's end.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is still in affect for the remaining counties thru 1 am Wednesday. Poor travel and heavy snow with reduced visibility is anticipated there as well.

The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team is tracking this storm and will provide updates through the night.