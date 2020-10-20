Winter Storm Warning from TUE 2:05 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Winter Storm Warning from TUE 2:05 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&