Winter Storm Warning from TUE 2:05 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&