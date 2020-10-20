Votes already piling up at clerks offices ahead of in-person absentee voting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Across the country, nearly 30 million people have already cast their vote for the presidential election.

Here in Wisconsin, in-person absentee voting starts Tuesday and clerks are getting ready.

Across the state nearly 863,000 people have already voted, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, that's almost a third of the votes cast four years ago.

City clerks are expecting that number to rise even faster starting on Tuesday.

"There are a lot of people who prefer to cast their ballot in person, so they have been waiting for in person absentee voting to begin," Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said.

She expects around 170,000 people to vote by November 3.

101,116 thousand people have requested absentee ballots and 71,336 people have already turned theirs in.

"If you're going to return it by mail, mail it in back today," she said. "We're calling today mail it back monday because that gives two weeks prior to election day."

She's urging people to get their ballots in early enough to be able to notify people if there are any mistakes with their absentee ballots.

A call Janesville city clerk Dave Godek is echoing.

"With each passing day, it gets harder to contact them," Godek said.

He says their numbers mirror Madison in a much smaller quantity.

Out of 30,000 expected total voters, 16,500 have requested their absentee ballots and 11,350 have turned them in.

Because of that, he's expecting a quieter two weeks.

"We're not going to see as much in person absentee voting as we have historically, I think on that 5,000 to 8,000 we're probably going to be on the low end of that," Godek said.

In Madison, there will be 14 in-person absentee locations, and Janesville will just have one at the clerk's office.

Both clerks recommended checking with your own local clerk to make sure where your location is and their hours.