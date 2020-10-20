VB: Altoona rallies past Elk Mound, Cadott sweeps to open postseason

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

WIAA volleyball regional playoffs

Division 2

Altoona 3, Elk Mound 2 - Rails won final three sets; Altoona at St. Croix Central on Thursday

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Stanley-Boyd 2 - Baldwin-Woodville at Bloomer on Thursday

Colby 3, Tomahawk 0 - Colby at Mosinee on Thursday

Somerset 3, Amery 0 - Somerset at Osceola on Thursday

Hayward 3, Spooner 0 - Hayward at Barron on Thursday

*Ellsworth at Prescott will be played Wednesday

Division 3

Cadott 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 - Cadott at Fall Creek on Thursday

Ladysmith 3, Thorp 1 - Ladysmith at Regis on Thursday

Osseo-Fairchild 3, Augusta 0 - Osseo-Fairchild at Auburndale on Thursday

*Spring Valley at Boyceville will be played Wednesday

*Plum City/Elmwood at Eleva-Strum will be played Wednesday

Division 4

Loyal 3, Owen-Withee 1 - Loyal at Columbus Catholic on Thursday

*New Auburn at Gilman will be played Wednesday

*Gilmanton at Alma Center Lincoln will be played Wednesday

Division 1

*Hudson at New Richmond will be played Wednesday

*Menomonie at Rice Lake will be played Wednesday

You can view all of the playoff brackets here