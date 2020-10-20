VB: Altoona rallies past Elk Mound, Cadott sweeps to open postseason

VB: Altoona rallies past Elk Mound, Cadott sweeps to open postseasonUpdated
(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
WIAA volleyball regional playoffs
Division 2
Altoona 3, Elk Mound 2 - Rails won final three sets; Altoona at St. Croix Central on Thursday
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Stanley-Boyd 2 - Baldwin-Woodville at Bloomer on Thursday
Colby 3, Tomahawk 0 - Colby at Mosinee on Thursday
Somerset 3, Amery 0 - Somerset at Osceola on Thursday
Hayward 3, Spooner 0 - Hayward at Barron on Thursday
*Ellsworth at Prescott will be played Wednesday
Division 3
Cadott 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 - Cadott at Fall Creek on Thursday
Ladysmith 3, Thorp 1 - Ladysmith at Regis on Thursday
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Augusta 0 - Osseo-Fairchild at Auburndale on Thursday
*Spring Valley at Boyceville will be played Wednesday
*Plum City/Elmwood at Eleva-Strum will be played Wednesday
Division 4
Loyal 3, Owen-Withee 1 - Loyal at Columbus Catholic on Thursday
*New Auburn at Gilman will be played Wednesday
*Gilmanton at Alma Center Lincoln will be played Wednesday
Division 1
*Hudson at New Richmond will be played Wednesday
*Menomonie at Rice Lake will be played Wednesday