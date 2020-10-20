Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bethlehem Academy def. Blooming Prairie, 25-8, 25-5, 25-19
Bloomington Jefferson def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-6, 25-9, 25-8
Cloquet def. Carlton, 25-15, 25-8, 25-14
East Ridge def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16
Eveleth-Gilbert def. Wrenshall, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19
Fillmore Central def. St. Charles, 26-24, 25-23, 25-16
Fosston def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-13, 25-7, 25-17
Greenway def. Deer River, 25-5, 25-13, 25-11
Henning def. Sebeka, 25-14, 25-16, 25-6
Holy Angels def. DeLaSalle, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19
Kingsland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-14, 25-18, 25-7
Mabel-Canton def. Spring Grove, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
Mesabi East def. International Falls, 25-13, 25-13, 25-17
Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-22, 25-13, 25-9
Mound Westonka def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-17, 25-10, 25-22
New York Mills def. Menahga, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
Pierz def. Zimmerman, 25-8, 25-18, 25-21
Rochester Century def. Austin, 25-13, 25-6, 25-14
St. Croix Lutheran def. Brooklyn Center, 25-5, 25-8, 25-2
Wayzata def. St. Louis Park, 25-19, 25-8, 25-16
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/