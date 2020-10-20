Stanley police search for missing teens

STANLEY (WQOW) - Two teens from the Stanley area are missing and police hope you can help bring them home.

According to the Stanley Police Department, Rose Sprinkle, 13, and Zachary Haas, 15, are both missing and police believe they are together.

Sprinkle was first reported missing on Sunday night/Monday morning. She is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black pair of pants and a black shirt.

Haas left his home Sunday night on a white GMC Denali bicycle.

Police say the two are close to each other and neither has had any contact with family or friends in more than a day.

If you have any buildings in the area you are asked to check them.

Police are extra concerned because of the cold weather and snow in the forecast.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Stanley Police Department at 715-644-5975 or the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7701.