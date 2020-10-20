‘So much work to do’: How Biden is planning for transition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s biggest challenge may begin the day after Election Day. If he wins, he’ll have just over 10 weeks to set up a new government. After making President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic a centerpiece of his campaign, Biden will have to show that his team can better handle the public health crisis. He will also have to contend with what Democrats say is the damage the Trump administration has done to the bureaucratic machinery in Washington. And he’ll face pressure from liberals to deliver early wins with personnel and Cabinet picks to ensure their buy-in for his big policy fights to come.