River Falls man dies days after 3-vehicle crash

ST CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - One of three people involved in a crash in St. Croix County last week has died.

The crash happened on Tuesday, October 15, at 3:21 p.m. on Highway F at Page Lane in the town of Troy.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, David Melser, 53, of River Falls was south on Highway F when he slowed to make a left turn. He was being followed by Christoper Noel, 25, from Pepin who thought Melser was going to turn quicker than he did.

Noel ran into the back of Melser which sent Melser into the northbound lane and he was run into by an International straight truck.

Melser was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he died on October 19.

Nobody else was seriously injured.