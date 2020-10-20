Regents pick Bowling Green official to lead UW-Stevens Point

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents have selected a Bowling Green State University officials to lead UW-Stevens Point. The regents announced Tuesday they have unanimously approved hiring Thomas Gibson as UW-Stevens Point’s new chancellor. Gibson has served as vice president for student affairs and vice provost at Bowling Green since July 2016. He also has worked at Ball State University and York College in New York City. Gibson will earn $247,500 annually as UW-Stevens Point chancellor. He will replace Bernie Patterson, who announced in March that he will retire at the end of the year.