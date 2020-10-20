 Skip to Content

RECORD BROKEN: Snowiest October day in Eau Claire’s history

Snow started falling around noon, and started to stick to roads between 2 and 3 PM. That quickly added up to 2.4" as of the 4pm climate report for Eau Claire, which is taken on a white colored snow board on top of grass. At that time, there was about 1" snow on the blacktop parking lot at the WQOW studio next to the official snow measuring snow board on WQOW property and monitored by Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists.

The snow continued to intensify through the early evening after that report, which already made for a daily record for October 20, above the old record of 2.0" set in 1982.

Eau Claire then broke the single October day record of 5.0" for any October day set on October 18, 1925 as of the 8:20 PM with 6.9". If we get another 1/10th inch before midnight, it'll be the earliest 7" snowfall on record, shattering the previous earliest first 7" record of November 10, 1896! Yes, that's eighteen ninety-six! On that day, 8.0" snow was measured.

Temperatures may begin to warm late this evening before the snow ends, so there could be a changeover to a mix or rain before precipitation tapers off between 10 PM and 1 AM, which is when the Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are set to expire.

Even so, temperatures will be near the freezing mark tomorrow morning, meaning black ice is possible especially on bridges and underpasses. Be careful on your morning commute in case of any icy patches. Black ice forms when snow melts then re-freezes, which is what could happen tonight towards tomorrow morning.

Afternoon temperatures should top out in the upper 30s, which is only about 5 degrees above Eau Claire's record coldest high for October 21 of 33 degrees set in 1913.

Temps will be a bit warmer Thursday as a low pressure system passes to our north, bringing highs up to the upper 40s though there will likely be rain and even a chance for thunder. Colder air returns for the weekend and into next week with the next chance for rain and/or snow arriving Sunday.

