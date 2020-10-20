Parents of 545 children separated at border can’t be found

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Court-appointed lawyers say they have been unable to find parents of 545 children who were separated at the U.S. border with Mexico early in the Trump administration. The children were separated between July 1, 2017, and June 26, 2018, when a federal judge in San Diego ordered that children in government custody be reunited with their parents. About two-thirds of parents of those 545 children are believed to be in their countries of origin. Volunteers have been searching door-to-door in Guatemala and Honduras.