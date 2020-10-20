NYPD says union’s Trump endorsement won’t affect enforcement

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says a police union’s endorsement of President Donald Trump shouldn’t sway how officers treat people who protest or vote against the president. Chief of Department Terence Monahan said Tuesday that “when we put on this uniform, we are apolitical. We have no stance in one way or another.” The Police Benevolent Association is the city’s largest police union. It broke with its tradition of not endorsing presidential candidates and threw its support behind Trump in August.