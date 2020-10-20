NEW: Stanley police accepting volunteers to search for missing teens

STANLEY (WQOW) - Stanley police are putting boots on the ground to try and find two missing teens from the area.

According to the Stanley Police Department, Rose Sprinkle, 13, and Zachary Haas, 15, are both missing and police believe they are together.

Police are taking volunteers at the Stanley Fire Department at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The fire department is located at 230 E. 1st Avenue.

Police say the two are close to each other and neither has had any contact with family or friends in more than a day.

If you have any buildings in the area you are asked to check them.

Police are extra concerned because of the cold weather and snow in the forecast.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Stanley Police Department at 715-644-5975 or the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7701.