Menomonie football player tests positive for COVID, team activities back on

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Four cases of COVID-19 are being reported at Menomonie High School and one of those cases is a member of the football team which played Chippewa Falls on Friday.

According to Menomonie District Administrator Joe Zydowsky, the COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend.

While there was no school in Menomonie last Thursday and Friday, the football team did practice Thursday and played a home game against the Chippewa Falls Cardinals on Friday night.

"While a number of potential close contacts on the football team were identified and provided notice of quarantine on Sunday, in an abundance of caution, the entire varsity football team was sent home from school on Monday and all team gatherings were suspended until additional contact tracing could be completed," Zydowsky said in a statement.

The superintendent says all close contacts have now been identified. Those on the football team not considered a close contact were allowed to return to school on Tuesday and team activities will be resuming.