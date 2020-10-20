Memorial march to be held near Paris to honor slain teacher

PARIS (AP) — A memorial march will be held near Paris in homage to the history teacher who was beheaded last week, while French police said 16 people remain in custody as part of the investigation into the attack. Local elected officials, teachers and parent’s associations called on people to dress in white for the march Tuesday evening in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris. It will take place near the high school where Samuel Paty was teaching. Paty was beheaded Friday by an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police. Police officials said Paty had discussed caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class, leading to threats.