Marines remove general investigated over alleged racial slur

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Marine Corps has removed from command the two-star general in charge of all Marines in Europe and Africa. The Marines said in a brief statement Tuesday that Maj. Gen. Stephen Neary was relieved of command on Monday. A spokesman says the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger, had lost trust and confidence in Neary’s ability to serve in command based on what had been found in an investigation into Neary’s alleged use of a racial slur during a recent training event with his troops. Neary had assumed command in July.