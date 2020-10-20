Long lines forming for first day of early in-person voting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you are heading downtown Eau Claire to vote on Tuesday, get ready to wait as long lines have formed.

It is the first day of early in-person voting with just 14 days until the general election.

In Eau Claire, early voting is taking place with a drive-thru system, meaning you don't have to get out of your car.

According to a News 18 reporter at the polling place, there are between 100 to 150 cars waiting for the chance to cast a ballot.

In preparation for a voter turnout that's expected to be much higher than elections already held this year, some changes have been made to drive-thru voting in the city of Eau Claire.

"We expect the drive-thru for city of Eau Claire residents for in-person absentee voting to be busier than it was in August and April, so we have added additional tents so that we can process more voters in a timely fashion," said Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl.

To accommodate the added tents, South Dewey Street will be temporarily restricted to one-way traffic between Gibson Street and East Grand Avenue during drive-thru voting hours.

City of Eau Claire residents can use the drive-thru service to vote by absentee ballot, return a completed absentee ballot, or register to vote.