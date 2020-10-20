Lawsuit: City, county officials violated rights of homeless

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawsuit accuses officials in Minneapolis and Hennepin County of violating the civil rights of people in homeless encampments when they conducted sweeps that displaced them and put their health at risk. The federal complaint filed Monday by American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid is asking a judge to declare class action status and seeks monetary damages and the end to sweeps of homeless encampments. The city attorney’s office released a statement saying the lawsuit is “misguided” and is asking the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid to refocus efforts to finding solutions to homelessness.