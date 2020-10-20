LATEST: When will the snow arrive and how much will we get?

The snowstorm is still on schedule and the forecast snowfall is still tricky. This won't be a light 'warm up' to the snowfall for the season, we're jumping into it with both feet.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from 1 pm Tuesday to 1 am Wednesday for all of the Chippewa Valley.

Timing: Snowfall will begin near the MN-WI border between 10 and 11 am. It will reach Highway 53 between 11 am and 12 pm. Central Wisconsin can expect snow by 2 pm. Snow will turn over to rain from south to north between 6 and 9 pm. Most of the precipitation will end by midnight with a slim chance for a few flurries through early Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 3 and 5 pm.

Totals: Snowfall totals will very greatly across the valley. Between the I-94/WI-29 line and Highway 10, the highest uncertainty lies. Anywhere from 1'' to 5'' will be possible. South of Highway 10 totals will fall off down between a trace or nothing near La Crosse.

North of I-94/WI-29 through Highway 8 and beyond, 3'' to 6'' of snow is likely. Model suggest an area of 6''+ in parts of central MN and here in western Wisconsin.

All of these totals will greatly depend on temperatures and snowfall ratios. Surface temperatures will stay above freezing, therefore snow will be melting as it falls. Snowfall ratios will greatly vary from 3:1 to 8-9:1. Available liquid amounts range from 0.4'' to 0.9'' so areas with the most moisture and best forcing will have the highest totals.

Winds: Winds will be from the southeast at 8 to 15 mph. Wind gusts will go upwards of 20 mph.

Visibility: The heaviest snowfall rates will be during the evening commute. Thus, visibility will be down below 1/4 to 1/2 a mile.

Travel impacts: This is the first meaningful snowfall of the year. Your evening commute will be affected by this snowstorm. Traffic will be slow, roads will be slippery, visibility will be low and drivers haven't had slippery conditions for a few months. Increase your distance and plan extra time!

Forecast beyond this system: We go from snow to thunderstorms. It's October in Wisconsin. Wednesday night a few flurries and a wintry mix will develop through Thursday morning and then a warm front will push us towards 50. Therefore, we'll see a chance at rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Your Stormtracker 18 Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information on air, at the WQOW.com weather page, and through the free WQOW Stormtracker 18 weather app.



Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer will be tracking the system and commute conditions tonight at Live at Five as well as our 6PM and 10PM Reports.

