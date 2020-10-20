Japan’s PM Suga arrives in Indonesia to affirm deeper ties

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is in Indonesia to underscore his government’s aims of countering China in Southeast Asia. Suga arrived from Vietnam on a trip he considers key to pursuing the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision of economic and security cooperation to counter China’s power and assertiveness in disputes over the South China Sea. Tokyo wants to convey that its respect for a rules-based international system, in contrast to China, which refuses to recognize tribunal rulings against its vast sea claims, makes Japan the better partner for Southeast Asian countries. Suga is also expected to discuss the coronavirus and possible Japanese support for the pandemic-hit Indonesian economy.