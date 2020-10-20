Homicide victim found inside purple suitcase in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - New, gruesome details are shining light on who law enforcement found dead in Chippewa County last week and what they saw when they got to the abandoned property not far off Highway 29.

As first reported by the Leader-Telegram, details from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) say the person with the possible first name Rosaly was found dead in a purple suitcase at the abandoned property.

The report from NamUs says the remains were not recognizable and were almost completely just skeletal remains.

The woman was wearing black stretch pants and a black T-shirt that read "Sprecher's Restaurant and Pub" which is located in the Wisconsin Dells. She also has long, black hair and a contact lens was found among the remains.

The Reedsburg Police Department, near the Dells, confirmed to News 18 they took a missing persons report of a Rosaly Rodriguez on July 21.

However, authorities do not have a positive ID on the body yet.

The Reedsburg police chief said Rodriguez was working in Lake Delton and living in Reedsburg.

Last week, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told News 18 there is a person of interest but there is nobody in custody at this time.

News 18 reached out to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday for new details but have not received a reply as of publishing.