UPDATE: Higher end snow totals over 3” likely with colder temperatures

The snowfall is already falling across central and southern Minnesota as of 11 a.m. and it didn't take long for roadways to become snow covered on their rural county highways.

Temperatures are holding closer to and below freezing through midday. They will continue to do so through your evening commute so expect snow covered roadways once the snow hits western Wisconsin.

Snowfall will start around Eau Claire between 12 pm and 1 pm. Heavy snowfall will begin to accumulate between 2 and 5 pm.

The National Weather Service has upgraded portions of western Wisconsin to a WINTER STORM WARNING that goes into affect immediately. It will expire at 1 am Wednesday, October 21st. This includes Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce and St. Croix counties.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY begins at 1 pm and last through 1 am Wednesday. This includes the rest of western Wisconsin counties.

Snowfall amounts have been increases slightly due to the colder temperatures. Eau Claire has been added to the range of 3'' to 6''. Still, there will be many varying totals towards La Crosse where warmer temperatures will cut into snow totals.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer will be tracking the system and commute conditions tonight at Live at Five as well as our 6PM and 10PM Reports.

