Helping Hands charity board member says theft claims are ‘fabricated’

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - We are hearing from the Eau Claire charity whose executive director faces charges of felony theft.

Shauna Hanson is accused of depositing about $63,000 of charity funds into her own bank account.

On Tuesday, Jane Fisher, board member of Helping Hands For Our Children in the Chippewa Valley, released a statement to News 18 calling the claims "fabricated" and saying they will only hurt the children of our community.

Fisher said they have absolute confidence that charges will be found to be unsubstantiated and false.

She states they have well-documented records of income and expenses and can account for every dollar in and out of the organization and that it has been used exclusively for the betterment of our community.

Shauna Hanson is due in court on November 24.