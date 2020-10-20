Feds say US colleges ‘massively’ underreport foreign funding

A scathing report from the Trump administration concludes that top U.S. universities have “massively underreported” funding they accept from China, Russia and other nations described as “foreign adversaries.” The Education Department released the report amid its effort to enforce a 1986 law requiring U.S. universities to disclose gifts and contracts from foreign sources. The department’s findings are primarily based on investigations it has opened at 12 schools, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown universities. After coming under scrutiny, those schools have disclosed a combined $6.5 billion in foreign funding that was previously unreported. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says investigators have uncovered “pervasive noncompliance.”