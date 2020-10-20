 Skip to Content

Family of slain Saudi journalist sues Saudi Crown Prince

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of personally ordering Khashoggi’s brutal execution in order to silence the high-profile government critic. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Washington, D.C., and names Prince Mohammed and a host of Saudi Ministry of Interior officials. It accuses them of a “brutal and brazen crime” that was the result of “weeks of planning” and premeditation. Saudi officials maintain the death was a tragic accident and sentenced eight people to jail. The Turkish government and several western intelligence agencies maintain that Prince Mohammed must have known about the plan. 

