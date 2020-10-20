EU takes action against Malta, Cyprus for ‘golden passports’

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has launched infringements procedures against Cyprus and Malta over their “golden passport” programs, in which wealthy people can acquire EU citizenship in exchange for an investment. The EU’s executive said Tuesday that the lucrative program goes against the bloc’s treaties and undermines the “essence of EU citizenship.” Cyprus recently announced it was ending its program amid allegations that a top state official and a veteran lawmaker were trying to bypass strict vetting rules. The EU Commission notes that Cyprus will continue to process current applications despite its intention to end the scheme from November.